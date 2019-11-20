Wednesday's public safety power shutoff -- Napa County's fifth in six weeks -- went pretty much according to plan, with most of the county's population centers retaining electricity, but with widespread outages in rural areas.
All told, 10,434 customers were disconnected from the grid as Pacific Gas and Electric sought to reduce the wildfire threat from high wind damage to its distribution lines.
Wednesday's shutoff was a much smaller number than the first October shutoff when 32,000 customers were disconnected, but larger than the smallest October shutoff on Oct. 23 when 6,800 customers were affected.
Unlike that first October shutoff, PG&E more recently has been able to reduce the impacts on urban areas
The shutoffs began at 7 a.m. Wednesday and are expected to end Thursday, with PG&E crews inspecting lines at daybreak as the first step of the restoration process.
PG&E officials told Napa County that the all-clear could occur as early as 2 a.m. Thursday, but lines can't be fully inspected for damage until after daylight.
The utility said it had four helicopters and 80 people ready to begin line inspection. The goal is to have everyone restored by the end of the day, although discovery of damage to facilities could leave some customers disconnected longer, said Noel Brinkerhoff, a spokesperson for Napa County.
Napa County has been under a red flag warning, with the National Weather Service saying the fire danger would be extreme until the winds die Thursday morning.
PG&E originally expected to turn off the power to a quarter million customers in 22 counties, but the wind storm proved to be less severe than expected, the utility said.
Only 48,000 customers in portions of 10 counties, including Napa, ended up going dark Wednesday morning, PG&E said.
PG&E used generators to keep power on in downtown Calistoga and for residences east of the Napa River. The urban cores of St. Helena and Yountville retained power.
The city of Napa escaped unscathed, but outlying Coombsville and Silverado areas were affected as were swaths of the Mayacamas mountains. Also affected by the cutoffs were Lake Berryessa, Angwin, Deer Park, Pope Valley, Oakville and Rutherford, PG&E said.
Most public schools in Napa County were open Wednesday. A major exception was the public schools in Calistoga.
Cal Fire reported that it had positioned extra fire apparatus and personnel in Napa County as a precautionary measure due to the heightened risk of wildfires through Thursday morning.
PG&E opened Community Resource Centers in Calistoga at the fairgrounds and in St. Helena at the St. Helena Catholic School, 1255 Oak Ave. Both centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Napa County has arranged for four charging centers in the following locations:
—Lake Berryessa Senior Center, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
—Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St, Napa, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;
—Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and, in an adjacent facility, the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.