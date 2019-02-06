Separate power outages hit south Napa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, affecting nearly 7,000 customers and knocking out power to the traffic lights along Highway 121 south of Napa.
The first outage, at 10:47 p.m., involved a toppled power pole on Imola Avenue near South Freeway Drive.
Some 3,300 customers lost power when a vehicle struck the pole, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.
A crew was replacing the pole Wednesday morning and 128 customers were expected to remain without power until 5:15 p.m., Contreras said.
The second outage struck at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Franklin and Division streets, with 3,400 customers losing power when a line fell. By 9 a.m., 1,092 customers were still without electricity, Contreras said.
This outage affected traffic lights on Highway 121 at Highway 29, Stanly Lane and Old Sonoma Road, which were knocked out for various lengths of time during the day and caused long backups, according to motorist reports.
The incident appears to have been weather-related, Contreras said. The utility expected power to be fully restored to remaining customers by 5:15 p.m., she said Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday morning's outage first had an impact on the signal at Highway 121/Old Sonoma Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Traffic was backed up to the Sonoma County line during the morning commute. Some southbound traffic on Highway 29 diverted off the freeway at Imola Avenue to avoid the congestion ahead.
PG&E recommends its customers sign up for power outage alerts by visiting pge.com/outages or, if the customer has an online account, at pge.com/myaccount.