Separate power outages hit south Napa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, affecting nearly 7,000 customers and knocking out power to the traffic lights at Highway 121/Old Sonoma Road.
The first outage, at 10:47 p.m., involved a toppled power pole on Imola Avenue near South Freeway Drive.
Some 3,300 customers lost power, with all but 128 customers restored as of 9 a.m., Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson, said. A vehicle struck the pole, she said.
A crew was replacing the pole Wednesday morning, with all customers expected to have electricity by 3:30 p.m., Contreras said.
The second outage struck at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Franklin and Division streets, with 3,400 customers losing power when a line fell. By 9 a.m., 1,092 customers were still in the dark, Contreras said.
The incident appears to have been weather related, she said. The utility expected power to be fully restored by mid-afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the signal at Highway 121/Old Sonoma Road went dark Wednesday morning and was not supposed to be functioning until 3:30 p.m., said spokesperson Marc Renspurger.
Traffic was backed up to the Sonoma County line at one point during the morning commute. Some southbound traffic on Highway 29 diverted off the freeway at Imola Avenue to avoid the congestion ahead.