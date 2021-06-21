Update: Power restored to most south Napa customers after PG&E outage linked to digging incident

Updated at 3:43 p.m. — Most of the estimated 300 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers affected by a south Napa power outage Monday had their service restored by 3:15 p.m., after an incident the utility linked to a construction mishap at a nearby business park.

After electricity was lost on both sides of Highway 221 at 11:38 a.m., all but 22 PG&E customers were reconnected after more than 3 ½ hours, according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras. PG&E crews were at the scene working to restore service to the remaining 22 customers late Monday afternoon.

Online maps on the PG&E website indicated the outage affected properties both west and east of the highway, including the Napa Valley Commons corporate park.

The power loss resulted from a non-PG&E construction team accidentally contacting a buried power line at Napa Valley Corporate Drive and Bordeaux Way, according to Contreras, who said the crew was using underground boring equipment to create a conduit for fiber-optic data cables.