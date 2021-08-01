 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Power restored to Yountville Veterans Home, northern Napa County after outages

Update: Power restored to Yountville Veterans Home, northern Napa County after outages

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

Updated at 6:48 p.m. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced the restoration of electrical service after two power outages struck Napa County Sunday morning, affecting more than 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home and 2,231 customers in rural Napa County.

PG&E assisted the Veterans Home, where power was lost at 8:24 a.m., in restoring full power to the military retirement community west of the town of Yountville, Joshua Kiser, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, said shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The outage was connected to power equipment at the home and not to PG&E-owned equipment, according to utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi.

During the interruption, all backup generators at the Veterans Home activated immediately, Kiser said in a text message Sunday evening.

A second outage at 9:34 a.m. interrupted service to Angwin, Deer Park, Pope Valley, and parts of St. Helena and Calistoga after a bird struck an overhead line, Guidi said. PG&E expected to restore service to those customers on or shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, he added.

PG&E to Move, 10,000 Miles of Power Lines, Underground in Wildfire-Prone Areas. PG&E's intent is to prevent its electrical grid from sparking additional wildfires. PG&E's intent is to prevent its electrical grid from sparking additional wildfires. The utility company is currently under investigation for igniting the Dixie Fire, which has so far burned through 86,000 acres in California. . The project, announced on July 22, will focus on distribution lines in wildfire-prone locations of PG&E’s service area. The estimated cost to complete the entire undergrounding process is between $15 billion and $30 billion. PG&E previously resisted plans to bury power lines because of an estimated cost of $3 million per mile. . But newly-hired PG&E CEO Patricia Poppe has decided to focus on the value of human lives. It's too expensive not to do it. Lives are on the line, Patricia Poppe, via statement. The current process used to bury power lines is slow, with PG&E saying the most its completed in a single day is 1,250 feet. . PG&E chief operating officer Adam Wright says they expect to eventually be able to bury more than 1,000 miles of power lines a year.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News