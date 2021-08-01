Update: Power restored to Yountville Veterans Home, northern Napa County after outages

Updated at 6:48 p.m. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced the restoration of electrical service after two power outages struck Napa County Sunday morning, affecting more than 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home and 2,231 customers in rural Napa County.
PG&E assisted the Veterans Home, where power was lost at 8:24 a.m., in restoring full power to the military retirement community west of the town of Yountville, Joshua Kiser, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, said shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The outage was connected to power equipment at the home and not to PG&E-owned equipment, according to utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi.
During the interruption, all backup generators at the Veterans Home activated immediately, Kiser said in a text message Sunday evening.
A second outage at 9:34 a.m. interrupted service to Angwin, Deer Park, Pope Valley, and parts of St. Helena and Calistoga after a bird struck an overhead line, Guidi said. PG&E expected to restore service to those customers on or shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, he added.
