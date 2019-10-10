Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews could begin the process of restoring power to 32,000 Napa County customers Thursday afternoon.
PG&E, which turned off power to an estimated three-quarters of Napa County residents and nearly two million Californians Wednesday in hopes of not sparking sparking devastating wildfires, gave this encouraging report to local officials Thursday morning.
The utility said that crews might begin checking lines that affect the Napa Valley starting at noon, said Napa County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff. After crews determine power lines are safe, PG&E said it could take another three to six hours for power to return, he said.
The timing depends on the weather, Brinkerhoff said. PG&E has previously said that full restoration of power throughout Northern and Central California could take as long as five days.
"We may see power today, but we don't really know for certain," Brinkerhoff said, adding the county will likely know more after an afternoon check-in call with the utility.
In its own news release Thursday morning, PG&E made a more conservative assessment of when Napa power might be restored.
As of 6 a.m., overnight peak wind gusts on Mount St. Helena had been recorded at 77 mph, PG&E said. This is 2 mph greater than a Category 1 hurricane.
The utility has received reports of vegetation-related damage to its de-energized equipment in the upper Napa Valley. Lines will have to be inspected and repaired before electricity can be restored, PG&E said.
The precautionary power shutoff Wednesday morning left 32,000 Napa County PG&E customers in the dark. Many schools closed, the St. Helena business district went dark as did many south Napa businesses.
Wineries, in the peak of harvesting red varietals, turned to generators to handle ramped up production. Many people scrambled for generators and lined up for gasoline Tuesday night in the hours before the shutoff. About 150 people Wednesday visited five device-charging stations set up by the county, Brinkerhoff said.
These windy, dry conditions, conducive to spreading wildfires, prompted NWS to issue a red flag warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the North and East Bay hills and interior valleys. Napa County was also under a wind advisory.
Lights beginning to turn back on
The utility announced late Wednesday night that it had restored power to 50,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills and anticipated being able to restore power to up to 80,000 Humboldt County customers.
PG&E plans to deploy 45 helicopters and more than 6,300 personnel to inspect lines and restore power, according to the statement.
Nearly 25,000 miles of distribution lines and 2,500 miles of transmission lines will need inspecting, and repairing as necessary, before lines are re-energized, PG&E said. Inspections will occur during daylight hours.
“We faced a choice between hardship or safety, and we chose safety. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the hardship, but we stand by the decision because the safety of our customers and communities must come first,” said Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President, Electric Operations.
Anyone looking for more information on where outages have occurred can visit PG&E's new outages map at bit.ly/2MxlFhp. The new site is not hosted on PG&E's website, which has experienced significant performance errors as people have swarmed to learn more about the power shutoff.