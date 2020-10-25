Update: Pre-emptive PG&E power cuts under way in California, Napa County as windy and dry conditions raise wildfire risk

“All indications are unfortunately that this will transpire as many of the weather models predicted,” he said during a 40-minute teleconference with reporters. “We're just entering the most dangerous period of this event; over the next four or five hours we will see the winds really ramp up.”

The National Weather Service has extended a Red Flag Warning that initially was to last until Monday morning to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Breezy offshore winds and very low humidity are expected to persist into Tuesday morning, especially for the North and East Bay hills.

Wind speeds were forecast to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph, while humidity is expected to drop to 8-18%.

By 7:50 p.m., the weather service's Weather & Hazards Data Viewer website indicated wind gusts of 60 mph or more at some Upvalley monitoring stations, including a 72 mph northerly gust recorded at Mount St. Helena.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, this event is a 9,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Lab, told the Bay Area News Group. “Historically our biggest fires are in October. We are in a critical period.”