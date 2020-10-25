Update: Pre-emptive PG&E power cuts under way in California, Napa County as windy and dry conditions raise wildfire risk

Updated at 7:56 p.m. — California's largest protective power cut of the year began Sunday afternoon as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. began shutting off more than 361,000 customers – including 11,026 in Napa County – ahead of forecasts for windy and arid conditions raising the risk of wildfires.
PG&E had powered down 225,000 homes and businesses by 6 p.m., including customers in Napa and Sonoma counties, officials with the utility announced during a news conference. Another 136,000 customers were slated to go dark over the following four to six hours, as a pattern of strong winds is forecast to move from north to south through Northern California.
Earlier Sunday, PG&E announced on its website that Napa County outages could last through 10 p.m. Tuesday, as the utility waits for high winds to abate before inspecting lines and equipment for damage and restoring service. The nation’s largest utility said it could black out customers in 36 counties — including much of the Bay Area — as weather forecasts called for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes in central and Northern California.
Wind gusts as high as 53 mph were recorded by early Sunday evening and were predicted to strengthen overnight, driving down humidity levels at a time when drought-parched vegetation already is at greater risk of igniting, according to PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel.
“All indications are unfortunately that this will transpire as many of the weather models predicted,” he said during a 40-minute teleconference with reporters. “We're just entering the most dangerous period of this event; over the next four or five hours we will see the winds really ramp up.”
The National Weather Service has extended a Red Flag Warning that initially was to last until Monday morning to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Breezy offshore winds and very low humidity are expected to persist into Tuesday morning, especially for the North and East Bay hills.
Wind speeds were forecast to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph, while humidity is expected to drop to 8-18%.
By 7:50 p.m., the weather service's Weather & Hazards Data Viewer website indicated wind gusts of 60 mph or more at some Upvalley monitoring stations, including a 72 mph northerly gust recorded at Mount St. Helena.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, this event is a 9,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Lab, told the Bay Area News Group. “Historically our biggest fires are in October. We are in a critical period.”
The largest local footprint from the PSPS will be felt in unincorporated Napa County, where 8,363 customers can expect to lose electricity, PG&E reported earlier Sunday. Another 2,277 customers are forecast to be blacked out in Calistoga, along with 464 in St. Helena, 26 in the city of Napa and four in Yountville.
PG&E also said the shutoff may affect 395 “medical baseline” customers dependent on electricity to run medical equipment, including 311 in the unincorporated county.
PG&E is opening five community resource centers in Napa County during the shutdown, where residents can receive water, snacks, Wi-Fi, device charging, washing stations, wheelchair-accessible restrooms and other services. The hubs were slated to remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
Resource centers are at the following locations:
Angwin: Pacific Union College, 35 La Jota Drive
Napa: CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St.
St. Helena: St. Helena Catholic School, 1255 Oak Ave
Calistoga: Highlands Christian Fellowship, 970 Petrified Forest Road
Lake Berryessa: Berryessa Senior Citizens, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
