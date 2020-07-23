Update: Racist chat outburst disrupts online forum hosted by Napa school district

The racial slurs were transmitted by chat but not by audio, and the chat tool was disabled for the two later forums on Wednesday, according to Mucetti, who said nearly 2,500 sat in on the three virtual meetings – including 1,400 during the first, interrupted session. NVUSD also hosted Zoom forums later in the evening for families attending local middle and high schools.

Nicol Davis Turner, a participant in the Wednesday online forum, said the intruder posted the N-word at least 40 times, starting about 15 minutes into the Zoom session, before the chat window was cut off.

Despite the swift move to disable the feature, “an unfortunate by-product of the chat was that those words remained for the duration of the call,” she said. “If you clicked on the chat (later), you could see that word for the entire length of the call.”

Immediately after the racist outburst ended, Mucetti said she read a statement to participants announcing the shutdown of the chat feature and emphasizing the district's policies against racial discrimination.

Mucetti said the Wednesday incident was not a breach or seizure of Zoom's security measures but the result of NVUSD's decision to open up the software's chat feature, which allows viewers to type comments and share them in real time.