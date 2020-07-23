Update: Racist chat outburst disrupts online forum hosted by Napa school district

An online seminar on Wednesday to inform parents of the Napa school district's campus reopening plans was interrupted by the repeated posting of racial slurs during a live chat, the district reported.
During a Zoom forum for families of elementary school students, a person who logged into the videoconferencing app's chat feature repeatedly used anti-Black and anti-Semitic words before a moderator shut off the tool within a minute, according to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti of the Napa Valley Unified School District.
“We have zero tolerance for this racially derogatory language and the impacts it has on individuals in our community,” district spokesperson Stacy Rollo said in an email Thursday morning. “We are actively investigating with our Tech Department and have reported the incident to the Napa Police Department.”
Three people appear to have taken part in the racist chat tirade, and at least one may be a local resident, Mucetti said Thursday afternoon.
The virtual meeting was the first of three NVUSD had scheduled Wednesday afternoon and evening to brief parents on the district's plans for the 2020-21 academic year, which will begin with online-only instruction amid an increasing number of coronavirus infections in Napa County.
The racial slurs were transmitted by chat but not by audio, and the chat tool was disabled for the two later forums on Wednesday, according to Mucetti, who said nearly 2,500 sat in on the three virtual meetings – including 1,400 during the first, interrupted session. NVUSD also hosted Zoom forums later in the evening for families attending local middle and high schools.
Nicol Davis Turner, a participant in the Wednesday online forum, said the intruder posted the N-word at least 40 times, starting about 15 minutes into the Zoom session, before the chat window was cut off.
Despite the swift move to disable the feature, “an unfortunate by-product of the chat was that those words remained for the duration of the call,” she said. “If you clicked on the chat (later), you could see that word for the entire length of the call.”
Immediately after the racist outburst ended, Mucetti said she read a statement to participants announcing the shutdown of the chat feature and emphasizing the district's policies against racial discrimination.
Mucetti said the Wednesday incident was not a breach or seizure of Zoom's security measures but the result of NVUSD's decision to open up the software's chat feature, which allows viewers to type comments and share them in real time.
NVUSD has used the Zoom platform to conduct meetings of its school board while county shelter-at-home orders prohibit large public gatherings due to the risk of spreading COVID-19, but public comments at those virtual meetings have been limited to people using a “raise hand” feature and speaking for up to three minutes.
Intense parent interest in NVUSD's plans for gradually reopening campuses led the district to allow live chat for the parent forums to garner as many opinions and suggestions as possible during each one-hour program, according to Mucetti.
“We know parents have so many questions and concerns, and we want to give parents opportunity to ask their questions and voice their concerns,” she said, pointing to the 1,000-plus people who logged onto the July 16 school board meeting at which trustees declined to immediately reopen campuses. “Unfortunately, it was inappropriately used.”
In a message sent to school parents later Thursday on the ParentSquare social media website, Mucetti wrote: "As the leader of NVUSD, I want the community to know that we have zero tolerance for this type of unacceptable and racially derogatory language and the painful impacts it has on individuals in our NVUSD community. It is important that all of our students, families, and staff, including the members of my leadership team, know that we are committed to creating a culture of inclusiveness and equity that greatly values diversity."
Reports of misbehavior at videoconferences – including “zoombombing” incidents in which trolls crash live online forums with hate speech or pornography – have proliferated since the spring, when in-person gatherings were halted across the U.S. due to stay-home orders passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The attacks have targeted events as diverse as city council meetings, Sunday school classes, Alcoholics Anonymous gatherings and a video chat hosted by a Black professional hockey player. Last weekend, an online forum for Oakland school board candidates – at which two Black female candidates were scheduled to speak – was hacked and inundated with racial slurs and death threats, triggering an FBI investigation, KTVU-TV reported.
