Update: Rain totals from Bay Area storm to reach 4 inches and more across Napa County

#stockart rain
© Hissan Waqar | Dreamstime.com

Updated at 4:19 p.m. Rainfall totals from a major weekend storm in Northern California reached 4 inches and more across much of the Napa Valley by Monday afternoon, with wet weather expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Precipitation at the city of Napa’s corporation yard on Jackson Street since the storm’s arrival late Saturday had reached 3.86 inches as of 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to the Napa County OneRain website. Other locales around the county already had received upward of 4 inches of rain by the afternoon, with a high of 6.26 inches at Mount Veeder.

Locally, other notable seven-day rain totals — which cover the dry conditions that prevailed last week before Saturday — included 4.92 inches at Hopper Creek at Highway 29 in Yountville, 4.69 inches near Napa County Airport, 4.56 inches in Angwin, and 4.18 inches at the Dry Creek fire station, OneRain reported.

The National Weather Service declared a flood watch from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday for valleys and mountain areas in Napa County and other parts of the Bay Area, due to the risk of strong runoff causing flooding from rivers and streams, and the possibility of street flooding and blocked storm draining. Affected areas included valley, mountain and coastal areas of the North Bay, including the city of Napa.

The weather service reported a weather pattern through the Bay Area had the potential to produce renewed bouts of strong rain through Monday afternoon and into early evening.

Earlier Monday, streams and creeks rose around the Bay Area through the morning as an atmospheric river continued to drench the region.

Several streams and creeks in the North Bay rose significantly, including Napa Creek, Corte Madera Creek and Santa Rosa Creek, the weather service said on social media. OneRain recorded a peak level at Napa Creek of 6.32 feet at 9:30 a.m. before it receded, although that remained below the creek’s 9-foot monitoring stage and its 14.5-foot flood stage.

Rick Thomasser, manager of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, said later Monday that the storm’s main surge into local waterways had likely passed, with about another inch of rain expected to fall by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Napa River was predicted to rise to about 13 feet by 1 a.m. at the Oak Knoll gauge in north Napa, and to 6 feet in St. Helena at midnight, below monitoring level at both locations, according to Thomasser.

The flood control district’s main attention during the current storm — and another on Wednesday expected to carry up to 1.5 more inches of rain to Napa County — will be on creeks and creek bypasses that are easily blocked by fallen trees and other debris, according to Thomasser.

“We have an excavator (contracted with the district) to pull out tree trunks and the like,” he said of Napa Creek. “So far it hasn’t really accumulated a lot of debris, so it’s flowing well.”

The process was outrightly dismissed not too long ago, denounced as toilet-to-tap" water. But now, because of climate change and drought, its much more palatable. Waste-water recycling is not new. Sewage water is disinfected with ozone gas or ultraviolet lights and filtered through membranes with microscopic pores to remove solids and contaminants. It's used in Israel and Sinagpore, but only a handful of communities in the United States use it for drinking water. Most recycle the sewage water and pump it back into rivers or lakes, and it's used in some places for irrigation. The group WateReuse projects the number of cities who do use it for drinking water will increase greatly in the next decade. It's really important to be able to use our water supply as wisely as possible, says Jennifer West, Managing Director of WateReuse California. So it is as we look at climate change, and the impacts of climate change, increasing temperatures going up water supply being more impacted these, this is the supply that will always be there, you know, there's going to be conservation and wastewater flows will decrease a little bit. But in general, we're going to have wastewater flows that we can turn into highly purified recycled water and use it for all these purposes. Whats changed? This: a climate change driven mega drought, gripping the western United States for more than two decades with below average rainfall and snow melt. Massive drinking water reservoirs throughout the west emptied. Rivers and streams dried up. Governments are implementing water restrictions. Add on top of the drought higher demand for water because of population booms. It got so bad this summer agencies made drastic cuts to the amount of water communities and businesses would receive. And theyve already said next year could be just as bad. Los Angeles projects it will recycle 100 percent of its wastewater by 2035. Reno, Nevada is planning to pump more than a billion gallons of recycled water a year to an industrial park where Tesla and Google have large employment hubs. And in Virginia, the city of Hampton Roads will recycle 100 percent of its waste-water to fill aquifers and prevent sea level rise issues.The recently approved infrastructure bill includes more than a billion dollars for a massive water-recycling program in Los Angeles. The city will recycle enough waste-water for half a million homes. The new realities of climate change impacts on water sources have helped some people move past the yuck factor. After its been processed, its crystal clean drinking water. 

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

