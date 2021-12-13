Update: Rain totals from Bay Area storm to reach 4 inches and more across Napa County

Updated at 4:19 p.m. — Rainfall totals from a major weekend storm in Northern California reached 4 inches and more across much of the Napa Valley by Monday afternoon, with wet weather expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Precipitation at the city of Napa’s corporation yard on Jackson Street since the storm’s arrival late Saturday had reached 3.86 inches as of 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to the Napa County OneRain website. Other locales around the county already had received upward of 4 inches of rain by the afternoon, with a high of 6.26 inches at Mount Veeder.

Locally, other notable seven-day rain totals — which cover the dry conditions that prevailed last week before Saturday — included 4.92 inches at Hopper Creek at Highway 29 in Yountville, 4.69 inches near Napa County Airport, 4.56 inches in Angwin, and 4.18 inches at the Dry Creek fire station, OneRain reported.

The National Weather Service declared a flood watch from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday for valleys and mountain areas in Napa County and other parts of the Bay Area, due to the risk of strong runoff causing flooding from rivers and streams, and the possibility of street flooding and blocked storm draining. Affected areas included valley, mountain and coastal areas of the North Bay, including the city of Napa.

The weather service reported a weather pattern through the Bay Area had the potential to produce renewed bouts of strong rain through Monday afternoon and into early evening.

Earlier Monday, streams and creeks rose around the Bay Area through the morning as an atmospheric river continued to drench the region.

Several streams and creeks in the North Bay rose significantly, including Napa Creek, Corte Madera Creek and Santa Rosa Creek, the weather service said on social media. OneRain recorded a peak level at Napa Creek of 6.32 feet at 9:30 a.m. before it receded, although that remained below the creek’s 9-foot monitoring stage and its 14.5-foot flood stage.

Rick Thomasser, manager of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, said later Monday that the storm’s main surge into local waterways had likely passed, with about another inch of rain expected to fall by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Napa River was predicted to rise to about 13 feet by 1 a.m. at the Oak Knoll gauge in north Napa, and to 6 feet in St. Helena at midnight, below monitoring level at both locations, according to Thomasser.

The flood control district’s main attention during the current storm — and another on Wednesday expected to carry up to 1.5 more inches of rain to Napa County — will be on creeks and creek bypasses that are easily blocked by fallen trees and other debris, according to Thomasser.

“We have an excavator (contracted with the district) to pull out tree trunks and the like,” he said of Napa Creek. “So far it hasn’t really accumulated a lot of debris, so it’s flowing well.”

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

