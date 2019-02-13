The California Highway Patrol responded to a half dozen incidents of road flooding and vehicles off the road Wednesday morning, but no major injuries were reported.
As much as 2.5 inches of rain fell overnight on parts of Napa County, with the total in the city of Napa measuring less than one inch, according to county gauges.
Heavy rain and gusty winds were forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility thunderstorms contributing to 3 inches falling on Napa by dawn Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The Weather Service issued a flood warning Wednesday morning for Napa County's small streams and creeks, saying the flood threat would grow with the additional rain forecast through Thursday morning.
The Napa River was predicted to rise to "minor flood stage" by midday Thursday, the Weather Service said. The flood district is planning to close the flood gates at Oxbow Commons at 5 p.m. Wednesday as a safety precaution as the river continues to rise.
Highway 121 at Highway 12 was flooded Wednesday morning, the local CHP chapter reported on Twitter shortly before 10:30 a.m. CHP urged drivers to take alternate routes.
As of 11:30 a.m., the rain gauge at the city's Corporation Yard on Jackson Street had recorded .75 inches from the storm. Elsewhere, Mount Veeder received 1.1 inches, Mount George 1.7 inches, Angwin 2.6 inches, Hopper Creek in Yountville, 1.3 inches and Sulphur Creek at Pope Street 2.1 inches.
The city of Napa has set up a sandbag station at Memorial Stadium, 1340 Menlo Ave. There is no charge for sandbags and sand.
The highest wind gust in the area so far was recorded on Mount St. Helena, a 75 mph blast at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.