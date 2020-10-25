Update: Red Flag Warning for fire risk extended to Tuesday as power shutoff looms for 11,000 Napa County PG&E customers

The nation’s largest utility said it could black out customers in 36 counties — including much of the Bay Area — as weather forecasts called for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes in central and Northern California.

The latest PSPS will be PG&E's fifth this year, following a shutdown that ran from Wednesday to Friday, and the largest by far.

At a Saturday night briefing, utility officials said high winds were expected to arrive midday Sunday in the Bay Area with higher gusts in the mountains, producing conditions that can topple trees and send branches into power lines. Some of the largest and deadliest fires in recent years were started by utility equipment being damaged by high winds, so PG&E has been aggressive about pre-emptively cutting power when fire conditions are most dangerous.

“We obviously recognize that power outages present hardships. That’s why we try to make it as small as we can,” PG&E incident commander Mark Quinlan said, noting that the planned shutdown had been reduced from 466,000 customers.