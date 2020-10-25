Update: Red Flag Warning for fire risk extended to Tuesday as power shutoff looms for 11,000 Napa County PG&E customers

Updated at 3:08 p.m. — With a power shutdown looming for hundreds of thousands of California homes and businesses, weather forecasters have extended into Tuesday a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low humidity that could raise the risk of wildfires.
The National Weather Service's Monterey bureau announced on Twitter it is extending its weather warning for the North Bay and East Bay uplands from Monday morning to 5 p.m. Tuesday, forecasting offshore winds the bureau said will be the strongest of the year.
Winds will develop over the Bay Area Sunday afternoon and reach their peak through Monday morning, the weather service announced. Breezy offshore winds and very low humidity are expected to persist into Tuesday morning, especially for the North and East Bay hills.
Wind speeds are forecast to reach 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40-50, while humidity is expected to drop to 8-18%.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, this event is a 9,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Lab, told the Bay Area News Group. “Historically our biggest fires are in October. We are in a critical period.”
The forecast for continued arid and breezy conditions came as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. prepared to pre-emptively shut off power to 11,026 customers across Napa County starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the outages expected to last through 10 p.m. Tuesday as high winds create an extreme wildfire risk across Northern California. The public safety power shutoff is expected to affect more than 361,000 customers statewide.
The nation’s largest utility said it could black out customers in 36 counties — including much of the Bay Area — as weather forecasts called for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes in central and Northern California.
The latest PSPS will be PG&E's fifth this year, following a shutdown that ran from Wednesday to Friday, and the largest by far.
At a Saturday night briefing, utility officials said high winds were expected to arrive midday Sunday in the Bay Area with higher gusts in the mountains, producing conditions that can topple trees and send branches into power lines. Some of the largest and deadliest fires in recent years were started by utility equipment being damaged by high winds, so PG&E has been aggressive about pre-emptively cutting power when fire conditions are most dangerous.
“We obviously recognize that power outages present hardships. That’s why we try to make it as small as we can,” PG&E incident commander Mark Quinlan said, noting that the planned shutdown had been reduced from 466,000 customers.
The largest local footprint from the PSPS will be felt in unincorporated Napa County, where 8,363 customers can expect to lose electricity, PG&E reported on its website Sunday morning. Another 2,277 customers are forecast to be blacked out in Calistoga, along with 464 in St. Helena, 26 in the city of Napa and four in Yountville.
PG&E also said the shutoff may affect 395 “medical baseline” customers dependent on electricity to run medical equipment, including 311 in the unincorporated county.
PG&E is opening five community resource centers in Napa County from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday as the shutoff begins, where residents can receive water, snacks, Wi-Fi, device charging, washing stations, wheelchair-accessible restrooms and other services. The centers will be at the following locations:
Angwin: Pacific Union College, 35 La Jota Drive
Napa: CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St.
St. Helena: St. Helena Catholic School, 1255 Oak Ave
Calistoga: Highlands Christian Fellowship, 970 Petrified Forest Road
Lake Berryessa: Berryessa Senior Citizens, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road
Cities throughout the Bay Area planned to open emergency operations centers and add police officers and firefighters to patrol high-risk areas. Officials also were encouraging people to have their cellphones fully charged or, if they have a landline, to connect an older model phone that doesn’t depend on electricity.
While about one-third of the affected customers will be in the Bay Area, cuts are predicted to encompass parts of the Sacramento Valley, the northern and central Sierra Nevada, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Central Coast and parts of southern Kern County. The projected shutoffs included 19,000 customers in parts of Butte County, where in November 2018 the Camp Fire, ignited by PG&E equipment, incinerated much of the town of Paradise and killed 85 people, the most in state history.
The National Weather Service said the conditions could equal those during the devastating Napa and Sonoma County firestorms of October 2017, in which more than 40 people died, and last year’s Kincade Fire. Fire officials said PG&E transmission lines sparked that Sonoma County fire last October, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing nearly 100,000 people to evacuate.
Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. Traditionally October and November are the worst months for fires, but already this year California has seen more than 8,600 wildfires — including the Hennessey and Glass fires in the Napa Valley — that have scorched a record 6,400 square miles and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other structures. There have been 31 deaths.
Four of the five largest fires in state history occurred since mid-August, when a massive series of lightning strikes sparked hundreds of fires. All of the largest fires have been fully or significantly contained. But more than 6,000 firefighters remain committed to 19 blazes, including a dozen major incidents, according to state fire officials.
Almost all of Northern California is in moderate to extreme drought. The combination of high winds, very low humidity and a parched landscape has the region on edge.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
