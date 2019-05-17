A big rig overturned in Browns Valley on Friday morning, shutting down a portion of Redwood Road for what's expected to be the majority of the day, the city says.
The truck was carrying argon and liquid nitrogen tanks that released gas when they were tipped over, according to a City of Napa spokesperson. The incident prompted a precautionary evacuation of Lynn Drive. City officials went door-to-door to warn residents within 300 feet that they should shelter in place.
The Napa Fire Department did not report any injuries to city officials.
The collision occurred on a twisting section of Redwood along a creek. Barricades were set up on Redwood at West Pueblo Avenue and at Browns Valley Road.
Officials with the city, Napa Fire Department, Napa Police Department, Napa Public Works Department and Napa County Environmental Health Division were on the scene, the city said. The American Red Cross and CrossWalk Community Church assisted those affected by the crash.
Napa Police first sent out a Nixle message at 7:22 a.m., announcing that Redwood Road near Lynn Drive would be closed for an extended period due to an industrial vehicle collision.