Updated at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday — A vegetation fire broke out late Wednesday morning in a remote northern area of Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

The Capell Fire began off the 1900 block of Capell Valley Road northwest of Moskowite Corner, the state firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a Twitter alert shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Crews were sent to the fire and stopped its forward progress by 1:24 p.m. after it had grown to 1.3 acres, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters were expected to remain for several hours for mop-up work.

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

