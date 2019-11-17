{{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 9:38 p.m. Sunday — A law enforcement incident that triggered a shelter-in-place alert Sunday night ended with officers firing “less-lethal” rounds at a person, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents near an apartment building in the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue, east of Soscol Avenue, received a shelter-in-place notice through a Nixle alert shortly before 8:30 p.m. About an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office lifted the order in a second alert, saying law enforcement officers went to the scene but did not use lethal force or fire any shots.

There was no threat to the public as of 9:30 p.m., but residents were asked to continue avoiding the area. Napa Police were expected to remain at the scene during an investigation, according to authorities.

No other details were immediately available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

