Updated at 9:38 p.m. Sunday — A law enforcement incident that triggered a shelter-in-place alert Sunday night ended with officers firing “less-lethal” rounds at a person, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents near an apartment building in the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue, east of Soscol Avenue, received a shelter-in-place notice through a Nixle alert shortly before 8:30 p.m. About an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office lifted the order in a second alert, saying law enforcement officers went to the scene but did not use lethal force or fire any shots.
There was no threat to the public as of 9:30 p.m., but residents were asked to continue avoiding the area. Napa Police were expected to remain at the scene during an investigation, according to authorities.
No other details were immediately available.