Updated at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday — A vehicle crash on the Silverado Trail closed both lanes of the roadway south of St. Helena for more than four hours Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:44 p.m. just north of Taplin Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

Silverado was closed from Zinfandel Lane north to Pope Street, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert at about 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office announced the Trail's reopening shortly after 5:30 p.m.