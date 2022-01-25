Update: Silverado Trail reopens after low-hanging wires block roadway near Calistoga

Updated at 4:15 p.m. — Silverado trail reopened late Tuesday afternoon after utility wires went down across the roadway and shut down the road outside Calistoga for more than six hours, according to authorities.

Low-hanging communications lines were reported over both lanes of the Trail between Clover Flat Road and Dunaweal Lane at about 9:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log. A wire detached from a utility pole and fell low enough over Silverado’s southbound lane that a tractor-trailer could hit the wire, the log entry stated.

Silverado was blocked in both directions until the Napa County Sheriff's Office announced its reopening in a Nixle alert shortly before 4:15 p.m.