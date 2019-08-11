Lakeport men hurt
after Silverado Trail DUI crash, CHP says
A drunk driver and his passenger were injured early Friday morning after their car crashed into a dirt embankment along Silverado Trail near Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dustyn Neale, 23, from Lakeport, was driving his 2019 Nissan north on Silverado Trail at an unsafe speed, north of Clover Flat Road, when his car veered off the east side and crashed, CHP said in a statement.
Neale suffered minor injuries and his passenger, Tyler Black, 42, from Lakeport, suffered major injuries, CHP said. Both men were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Neale was arrested on suspicion of two felony charges related to driving under the influence, Napa County jail booking reports show.
Six people displaced after fire damages 2 houses, destroys travel trailer
Six people were displaced Friday afternoon in a fire that damaged two houses and destroyed a 30-foot travel trailer in north Napa.
Multiple calls came in at 1:55 p.m. of a house fire on the 4400 block of Meadowlark Drive, with a plume of black smoke rising into the sky. No injuries were reported.
Napa Fire called a three-alarm response — out of five alarms— when firefighters discovered that the fire involved two homes, with the threat of winds spreading flames to more residences. Some nearby homes were evacuated and all off-duty Napa Fire personnel were called to work.
Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker said he could only recall two other times in his career that a three-alarm response was called. It was a particularly dangerous situation because a lag in notifying fire officials allowed the blaze to reach the homes and extend into the attics, a stubborn kind of fire that’s hard to access, he said.
Vehicles from Napa Fire, Cal Fire-Napa County Fire, American Canyon Fire, Napa Police and Napa County Sheriff’s Office were parked down Meadowlark. Emotional residents and homeowners looked out across the hazy street and watched as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Neighbors hopped over flooded gutters and into the street to watch the scene.
Napa Fire said it had the upper hand on the blazes by 2:30 p.m. Pacific Gas & Electric Company arrived shortly after to secure gas lines in the area.
Two people were in one of the homes when the fire started and the other home was unoccupied, Napa Fire said. Three dogs lived at one of the homes, but a bystander let them out, Napa Fire said.
Though the homes will need construction before they are inhabitable, Becker said fire crews saved many personal items and “did a great job of stopping the fires before they gutted each home.”
The homes were moderately damaged, he said.
Motorists were asked to stay away from the area. Meadowlark was expected to remain closed Friday evening, in part because there was a water main break in the area. Napa Fire said the main break did not affect their ability to fight the fire.