Updated at 9:44 p.m. Friday — A vegetation fire that broke out Friday in rural upper Napa County expanded to 103 acres, but Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced that the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.

Containment of the Snell Fire has reached 30%, Cal Fire said in a Twitter update at 9:30 p.m.

Cal Fire and Napa County Fire crews first responded to the fire at about 6 p.m. near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road north of Pope Valley, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Mike Marcucci. Snell Valley Road leads to the Beryessa Estates community.

Flames grew from about 15 acres at around 6:10 p.m. to 75 acres at around 6:50 p.m., at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire social media posts.

As night approached, crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and the South Lake County Fire Protection District reported making “great progress” against the blazes, the state firefighting agency said in a Twitter update. Firefighters were slated to remain in the area overnight and into Saturday morning for mop-up work, Marcucci said in an email.

Resources sent to the scene include at least 18 fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers, according to Cal Fire.

Marcucci reported that Friday's fire marked the first use of a larger, faster Type 1 helicopter – which can carry 700 gallons of water or flame retardant – based at the Napa County Airport.

The state agency recommended that people traveling in the area give way to emergency vehicles.