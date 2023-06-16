Updated at 11:33 a.m. Saturday — A vegetation fire that broke out Friday in rural upper Napa County – the first sizable one in the county this year – expanded to 103 acres, but Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced that the fire’s forward progress was stopped within hours.

Containment of the Snell Fire has reached 45% as of 8:23 a.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Snell Fire began near the intersection of Snell Valley and Walker roads north of Pope Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Zander said. Snell Valley Road leads to the Berryessa Estates community.

Cal Fire and Napa County Fire crews first responded to the fire at about 6 p.m. near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Mike Marcucci.

Flames grew from about 15 acres at around 6:10 p.m. to 75 acres at around 6:50 p.m., at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire social media posts.

However, as night approached, crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and the South Lake County Fire Protection District reported making “great progress” against the blazes, the state firefighting agency said in a Twitter update. Firefighters remained overnight in the area overnight and into Saturday morning for mop-up work, Marcucci said.

Resources sent to the scene include at least 18 fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers, according to Cal Fire.

Marcucci reported that Friday's fire marked the first use of a larger, faster Type 1 helicopter – which can carry 700 gallons of water or flame retardant – based at the Napa County Airport.

Cal Fire asked people traveling in the area give way to emergency vehicles.