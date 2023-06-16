Updated at 5:20 p.m. Saturday — Napa County’s first sizable wildfire of 2023 broke out early Friday evening in the rural north and spread to 103 acres, but firefighting crews stopped its forward movement within hours and had it 65% contained by Saturday afternoon.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

No injuries or structural losses from the Snell Fire had been reported as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, but road closures and a threat to buildings remained, according to an update on Cal Fire’s website.

Cal Fire asked people traveling in the area to give way to emergency vehicles.

The Snell Fire began shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday off the intersection of Snell Valley and Walker roads, north of Pope Valley, according to Tyree Zander, a spokesman for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Snell Valley Roads leads to the Berryessa Estates community.

Containment had reached 65% as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Zander said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Cal Fire and Napa County Fire crews first responded to the fire at about 6 p.m. near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Mike Marcucci.

Flames grew from about 15 acres at around 6:10 p.m. to 75 acres at around 6:50 p.m., at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire social media posts.

However, as night approached, crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and the South Lake County Fire Protection District reported making “great progress” against the blaze, stopping its forward progress before midnight, the state firefighting agency said in a Twitter update. Firefighters remained overnight in the area overnight and into Saturday morning for mop-up work, Marcucci said.

Resources sent to the scene include at least 18 fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers, according to Cal Fire. The effort also included crews from the state fire agency’s Santa Clara and Humboldt-Del Norte units.

Cal Fire reported that the Snell Fire marks the first use of a larger, faster Type 1 helicopter – a CH-47D Chinook that can carry 2,800 gallons of water – based at the Napa County Airport.

Fire crews are expected to remain in the area through Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Photos: Firefighters combat Snell Fire in Napa County Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire