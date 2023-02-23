Updated at 12:10 a.m. Friday — Higher-elevation snowfall from a Bay Area storm forced the closures of at least four roads and stranded drivers in northern Napa County on Thursday night, including on a stretch of Highway 29 north of Calistoga to the Lake County border.

Authorities also closed off portions of Petrified Forest Road and Deer Park Road later in the night.

CHP shut down Highway 29 after reports of vehicles spinning out in snowy conditions.

Closures began at 7:54 p.m. from Tubbs Lane north to the Lake County line, according to CHP's District 4. Video from various Bay Area news outlets showed multiple vehicles stranded on a twisting stretch of Highway 29 as temperatures dipped toward freezing.

Later, in Nixle alerts released shortly after 11:20 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office announced closures of Petrified Forest Road at Franz Valley Road, and also in the 1100 block of Deer Park Road north of St. Helena. There was no estimated reopening time for either route.

At least seven vehicles became stuck on Petrified Forest Road with the accumulation of about 5 inches of snow, and one vehicle crashed, CHP's incident log indicated. At least one car also was stranded on Deer Park Road, according to the highway patrol.

Meanwhile, St. Helena Police closed and barricaded Spring Mountain Road due to snow and ice, Bay City News Service reported.

During the night, CHP also listed various collisions and stranded vehicles on other rural Upvalley routes, including the Oakville Grade, Howell Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road.

Freezing overnight temperatures were forecast in much of the Bay Area including the North Bay region, where the National Weather Service announced a freeze warning through 9 a.m. Friday. Forecasters earlier said snowfall could accumulate in areas as low as 1,500 feet elevation, including Mount St. Helena, the nearest peak to Highway 29’s Upvalley section.