A 44-year-old Sonoma woman died Thursday afternoon in a collision involving a truck pulling a tractor and a sedan on northbound Highway 121 at Haire Lane near the Sonoma County line, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported around 1 p.m. The Napa County coroner's office was summoned to the collision scene and later identified the woman as Debra Dell Zygielbaum.
The CHP said a truck driven by Luis Castillo-Reyes, 34, of Santa Rosa was southbound when it crossed into the northbound sedan's path, causing a head-on collision.
The sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.