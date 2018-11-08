Try 1 month for 99¢

A 44-year-old Sonoma woman died Thursday afternoon in a collision involving a truck pulling a tractor and a sedan on northbound Highway 121 at Haire Lane near the Sonoma County line, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 1 p.m. The Napa County coroner's office was summoned to the collision scene and later identified the woman as Debra Dell Zygielbaum.

The CHP said a truck driven by Luis Castillo-Reyes, 34, of Santa Rosa was southbound when it crossed into the northbound sedan's path, causing a head-on collision.

The sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Register reporter Courtney Teague contributed to this story.

