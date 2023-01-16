 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Soscol Avenue reopens in Napa after vehicle strikes pole

  • Updated
  • 0

Updated at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday — A vehicle collision Monday evening closed Soscol Avenue in Napa between Lincoln and Central avenues, resulting in a closure that lasted several hours.

Napa Police announced the wreck in a Nixle alert issued at 7:14 p.m. A vehicle struck a utility pole along Soscol Avenue near Stonehouse drive, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.

Sections of Carolina Street and Maplewood Avenue also were closed after the crash.

No injuries were reported, Sedgley said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s online outage map indicated four customers near Soscol and Stonehouse lost power at 6:37 p.m., at about the time of the crash.

Police opened the northbound lanes of Soscol Avenue shortly after 11 p.m, but the southbound lanes remained closed until after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the department said in Nixle alerts.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy's most-wanted mob boss arrested in Sicily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News