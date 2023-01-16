Update: Soscol Avenue reopens in Napa after vehicle strikes pole

Updated at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday — A vehicle collision Monday evening closed Soscol Avenue in Napa between Lincoln and Central avenues, resulting in a closure that lasted several hours.

Napa Police announced the wreck in a Nixle alert issued at 7:14 p.m. A vehicle struck a utility pole along Soscol Avenue near Stonehouse drive, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.

Sections of Carolina Street and Maplewood Avenue also were closed after the crash.

No injuries were reported, Sedgley said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s online outage map indicated four customers near Soscol and Stonehouse lost power at 6:37 p.m., at about the time of the crash.

Police opened the northbound lanes of Soscol Avenue shortly after 11 p.m, but the southbound lanes remained closed until after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the department said in Nixle alerts.