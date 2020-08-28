Update: St. Helena Hospital reopens Saturday; little fire growth in Napa County overnight

One measure of Cal Fire's gaining control of the Hennessey Fire is St. Helena Hospital's announcement Friday that it would resume seeing patients at 6:30 a.m. Saturday after a 10-day closure.
Licensed for 151 beds, the hospital will be reestablishing all services, including the Emergency Room which also closed due to the fire danger on Aug. 19, said Linda Williams, the hospital's communications manager.
Cal Fire lifted the mandatory evacuation order Thursday afternoon for the Deer Park area, but left an evacuation warning in its place. Two regulatory agencies toured the hospital Thursday to verify the hospital's readiness to again treat patients, Williams said.
This was likely the first time in over a century that St. Helena Hospital, founded in 1878, had to close completely, Williams said. The facility's proper name is now Adventist Health St. Helena.
Without patients to care for, staff was able to give the facility an intensive cleaning. "The hospital has never looked so good. Everything is spic and span," Williams said.
The hospital's off-site clinics in Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga had remained opened during the fires.
Both the Napa-centered Hennessey Fire and the larger, all encompassing LNU Lightning Complex fires showed little growth overnight, Cal Fire reported Friday morning.
The Hennessey Fire grew by a little more than 2,000 acres, and has now blackened a total of 313,536 acres in four counties, Cal Fire said. The fire has been considered 33% contained for the past day, with most growth in Yolo and Lake counties.
The northwest tip of the Hennessey Fire, burning just south of Middletown in Lake County, remains the top priority Friday for firefighting efforts on the LNU Lightning Complex fires, Cal Fire officials said.
"We're going to try and close up this last piece of line down through the area immediately above Angwin and Calistoga and some other communities in Napa County," said Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Chris Waters at a Friday morning briefing.
Around the breadth of the Hennessey Fire, Waters said that "a lot of repopulation efforts will be taking place and trying to get folks back home." Specifics were not announced.
Lightning-caused fires raced through dry chaparral and woodlands starting Aug. 17 before moderating weather and a growing army of firefighters gained the upper hand this week. The LNU Lightning Complex is the second largest in California history.
Some 17,000 Napa County residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, with some evacuations now lifted in the Soda Canyon, Atlas Peak and Deer Park areas.
Cal Fire said it is trying to make sure that it has firm control over burned areas before lifting evacuation orders for Angwin and areas near Lake Berryessa.
The LNU Lightning Complex, which includes several fires in Sonoma County, now totals 371,249 acres and is 35% contained, Cal Fire reported.
The fires have destroyed 1,080 structures in five counties, but the count is not complete, Cal Fire reported.
Cal Fire will give an update on the fires at a Friday morning press conference.
Bay City News contributed to this story.
