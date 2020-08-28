Update: St. Helena Hospital reopens Saturday; little fire growth in Napa County overnight

Both the Napa-centered Hennessey Fire and the larger, all encompassing LNU Lightning Complex fires showed little growth overnight, Cal Fire reported Friday morning.

The Hennessey Fire grew by a little more than 2,000 acres, and has now blackened a total of 313,536 acres in four counties, Cal Fire said. The fire has been considered 33% contained for the past day, with most growth in Yolo and Lake counties.

The northwest tip of the Hennessey Fire, burning just south of Middletown in Lake County, remains the top priority Friday for firefighting efforts on the LNU Lightning Complex fires, Cal Fire officials said.

"We're going to try and close up this last piece of line down through the area immediately above Angwin and Calistoga and some other communities in Napa County," said Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Chris Waters at a Friday morning briefing.

Around the breadth of the Hennessey Fire, Waters said that "a lot of repopulation efforts will be taking place and trying to get folks back home." Specifics were not announced.

Lightning-caused fires raced through dry chaparral and woodlands starting Aug. 17 before moderating weather and a growing army of firefighters gained the upper hand this week. The LNU Lightning Complex is the second largest in California history.