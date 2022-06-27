Update: Teen swimmer who drowned in Lake Berryessa identified as player for Fairfield baseball team

Updated at 6 p.m. Tuesday – A youth baseball team in Fairfield has confirmed one of its players died in a drowning incident Monday in rural upper Napa County.

A Facebook post from the Fairfield Expos, an American Legion squad, announced the death of 16-year-old Demetrio Nathaniel Perriatt while swimming in Lake Berryessa. Expos manager Brad Hanson confirmed the death Tuesday, shortly after the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said its diving team had recovered a body from the lake around noon.

A Cordelia resident, Perriatt had returned with his team on Sunday after a two-week tour of Oregon and went to Lake Berryessa Monday with his girlfriend to celebrate her birthday, according to Hanson.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, deputies, paramedics, and members of Cal Fire and Capell Valley Fire were called to the Oak Shores Day Use Area on Berryessa Knoxville Road after receiving a 911 call that a swimmer had slipped under the surface of the water off Lake Berryessa’s western shore, sheriff’s Lt. Jon Thompson reported earlier.

A California Highway Patrol air unit joined the search along with the sheriff’s office, which employed divers, boat-based sonar and a remote-controlled underwater vehicle. The effort continued past 9 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning.

“We are all devastated, struggling to comprehend how this could happen to such a wonderful young man,” read the statement from the Expos, whose baseball opponents include the Napa American Legion team. “Demetrio was the type of person who, after meeting him, you quickly realized he was someone with outstanding character and a pleasant personality that was infectious.”

Perriatt, who would have turned 17 on July 16, leaves behind his parents and an older sister, the Fairfield Expos announced.