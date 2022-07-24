Update: Three-car Napa crash leaves passenger with life-threatening injuries

Updated at 10:22 a.m. Sunday — A three-car collision Saturday night in south Napa left a woman hospitalized with major injuries and a driver facing a potential felony drunken driving charge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Highway 29 south of the Imola Avenue (Highway 121) interchange, where a 1988 Cadillac headed the wrong way struck two northbound cars, CHP said in a news release. A female passenger in the Cadillac, whose name was not immediately released, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The Cadillac’s driver, 20-year-old Susan Burnham Jevarian of San Francisco, was wearing her seat belt but was thrown from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries, CHP reported. A highway patrol helicopter flew her to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Napa County jail records indicated Jevarian was booked shortly after 3:45 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.

According to CHP, Jevarian was driving her Cadillac south in the northbound lanes when she approached a 2003 Toyota in the left lane and a 2021 Tesla in the right. The Cadillac’s front right corner clipped the Toyota’s front right corner, causing the Cadillac to spin clockwise into the Tesla’s path. The nose of the Tesla then struck the Cadillac’s left rear, the highway patrol said.

A 56-year-old Napa man at the wheel of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Queen by an American Medical Response ambulance. Three people in the Tesla also sustained minor injuries, but were not hospitalized.

The crash triggered a lengthy closure of Highway 29 near Imola Avenue into the early morning hours of Sunday, with northbound traffic detoured onto Golden Gate Drive. A Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office urged motorists to avoid the area for several hours after the wreck.