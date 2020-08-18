Update: Three lightning wildfires burn 12,000 acres in Napa County; evacuations expanded

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 12:45 p.m. Three Napa County vegetation fires started by lightning strikes at dawn Monday continued to burn overnight, with more than 12,000 acres blackened as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported.

At mid-day Tuesday, the evacuation order was expanded to include Berryessa Estates and Spanish Valley residential communities near Lake Berryessa, with the possibility of more rural areas to be added.

The Hennessey Fire, which started east of Lake Hennessey, has threatened 205 structures and prompted mandatory evacuations near Highway 128 in the Lower Chiles and Chiles Pope Valley areas.

Overnight, the Hennessey fire grew from 2,500 acres to 2,700 acres and has burned one structure and two outbuildings, Cal Fire said in its 6:40 a.m. report.

An evacuation center was set up Monday at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for people forced out of their homes by the Hennessey fire.

The Gamble Fire, located above Lake Berryessa, has burned 5,000 acres of vegetation, while the 15-10 Fire near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road has burned 4,500 acres of vegetation, Cal Fire reported. No structures were reported threatened by either fire.