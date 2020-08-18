Update: Three lightning wildfires burn 12,000 acres in Napa County; more evacuations ordered

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wildfire smoke from numerous fires sparked by lightning over the weekend was expected to cause elevated levels of particulate pollution. Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy and smoke impacts are possible throughout the region, the district said.

Cal Fire was establishing a base camp at the Calistoga Fairgrounds. Approximately 400 fire fighters will be stationed there on a rotating basis.

In Angwin, the smoke billowed in the distance but had no discernable effect on air quality.

Stephen Smith pulled over to observe the smoke to the east from a lookout point along Howell Mountain Road above White Cottage Road.

"There's not much wind, so that's good. And there are no more lightning strikes, so that's good," he said. "But it's hot, and that's not good."

Nina Elliott and her co-workers at Silverado Credit Union stepped outside to look at the smoke.

"It's farther away than it looks, but when you see something like that ... " she said, shaking her head. "That gets your attention."