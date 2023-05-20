Updated at 10:33 a.m. Monday — Two local culinary students were killed and two other people hospitalized after a high-speed single-car crash early Saturday morning outside St. Helena, according to city and law enforcement authorities.

The wreck occurred at about 1:56 a.m. on Highway 29/128 near Mee Lane north of Rutherford, shortly after the California Highway Patrol received a report of a speeding vehicle, according to the agency.

The driver of a 2012 BMW 325i sedan with three passengers was heading south at high speed when the car went out of control, crossed the center line, struck a sign on the east shoulder of the highway and overturned, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a Facebook post.

A St. Helena Police officer reported turning on their patrol car’s flashing lights and then seeing the driver speed off before a pursuit could begin, according to a police log, which indicated the officer clocked the speeding BMW at 127 mph shortly before it crashed near The Prisoner Wine Co. No pursuit took place, according to law enforcement agencies.

The driver and right front passenger died in the crash, and two people in the rear seat were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what CHP described as moderate injuries.

Both people who died in the wreck were students of the Culinary Institute of America’s Greystone campus, according to St. Helena City Manager Anil Comelo. Their identities were not immediately available.

The crash remained under investigation, and CHP said officers are looking into whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Highway 29/128 was closed in both directions after the wreck, and reopened shortly after 7 a.m., according to a CHP online incident log.

