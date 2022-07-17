 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Two dead in plane crash in rural Napa County; small fire put out

Updated at 7:51 p.m. Sunday Two people died after an airplane crashed near Berryessa Estates in rural Napa County, authorities confirmed Sunday night.

Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the deaths that resulted from the crash Sunday morning. The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

Remains of a plane were found within the perimeter of a one-acre vegetation fire that was reported to Cal Fire at about 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tyree Zander of the firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.

Cal Fire and Napa County crews were called to scene and contained the flames by 10:27 a.m., authorities said.

The type of aircraft involved in Sunday's wreck was not immediately known.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

