 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Two die in Napa County plane crash that triggered small fire

  • Updated
  • 0
NTSB logo

Federal air safety authorities will investigate the crash of a small, lightweight airplane Sunday morning in rural Napa County, in which two people died.

Peter Knudson, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed the agency, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, will probe the fatal crash that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. near Berryessa Estates. The wreck also triggered a vegetation fire that spread to more than an acre before being extinguished about two hours later, according to Cal Fire.

The plane, an Evolution Revolt Weight Shift Control Trike, struck power lines while maneuvering, Knudson said Monday. It was not immediately known where the aircraft had taken off or was scheduled to land.

A preliminary report on the facts and circumstances of the crash is expected in two to three weeks, with a full investigation possibly lasting one to two years, according to Knudson.

People are also reading…

Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed two deaths resulting from the crash. The victims’ names had not been released as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.

Remains of the plane were found within the perimeter of a vegetation fire that was reported to Cal Fire at about 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tyree Zander of the firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. The flames spread to 1 to 2 acres before Cal Fire and Napa County Fire crews contained the fire by 10:27 a.m., authorities said.

A website for Evolution Aircraft Inc. of Zephyrhills, Florida, advertises the Revolt, an aircraft with a propeller engine, two seats mounted front to back, and a roll cage instead of conventional body panels. The machine is designed for “low and slow” flight and short takeoffs and landings, with a top speed of 90 mph, according to the site.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope joins the hunt for alien life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News