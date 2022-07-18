Update: Two die in Napa County plane crash that triggered small fire

Federal air safety authorities will investigate the crash of a small, lightweight airplane Sunday morning in rural Napa County, in which two people died.

Peter Knudson, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed the agency, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, will probe the fatal crash that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. near Berryessa Estates. The wreck also triggered a vegetation fire that spread to more than an acre before being extinguished about two hours later, according to Cal Fire.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The plane, an Evolution Revolt Weight Shift Control Trike, struck power lines while maneuvering, Knudson said Monday. It was not immediately known where the aircraft had taken off or was scheduled to land.

A preliminary report on the facts and circumstances of the crash is expected in two to three weeks, with a full investigation possibly lasting one to two years, according to Knudson.

Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed two deaths resulting from the crash. The victims’ names had not been released as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.

Remains of the plane were found within the perimeter of a vegetation fire that was reported to Cal Fire at about 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tyree Zander of the firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. The flames spread to 1 to 2 acres before Cal Fire and Napa County Fire crews contained the fire by 10:27 a.m., authorities said.

A website for Evolution Aircraft Inc. of Zephyrhills, Florida, advertises the Revolt, an aircraft with a propeller engine, two seats mounted front to back, and a roll cage instead of conventional body panels. The machine is designed for “low and slow” flight and short takeoffs and landings, with a top speed of 90 mph, according to the site.