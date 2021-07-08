 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Two drivers hurt, one seriously, after Highway 29 collision near Calistoga

Update: Two drivers hurt, one seriously, after Highway 29 collision near Calistoga

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash on Highway 29 near Calistoga

A two-vehicle head-on collision Thursday morning on Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane near Calistoga sent two people to the hospital, according to Cal Fire.

 Courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire

A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning outside Calistoga injured two drivers, one seriously, and blocked Highway 29 for an hour and a half, authorities reported.

At 6:30 a.m., 33-year-old Kevin Young of Windsor was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang coupe north on Highway 29 when his car crossed the center line north of Azalea Springs Road, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Marc Renspurger said in an email. The Ford and a southbound 2015 GMC Sierra driven by 33-year-old Eric Valencia Jr. of Santa Rosa collided head-on.

Young suffered major injuries in the wreck and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Renspurger. Valencia also was taken by ambulance to the Queen, with minor injuries.

The crash blocked Highway 29 traffic until shortly after 8 a.m., according to CHP's online incident log.

The head-on collision occurred on Highway 29 near Dunaweal Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol. (Video courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire, via Facebook)

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News