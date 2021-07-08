Update: Two drivers hurt, one seriously, after Highway 29 collision near Calistoga

A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning outside Calistoga injured two drivers, one seriously, and blocked Highway 29 for an hour and a half, authorities reported.

At 6:30 a.m., 33-year-old Kevin Young of Windsor was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang coupe north on Highway 29 when his car crossed the center line north of Azalea Springs Road, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Marc Renspurger said in an email. The Ford and a southbound 2015 GMC Sierra driven by 33-year-old Eric Valencia Jr. of Santa Rosa collided head-on.

Young suffered major injuries in the wreck and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Renspurger. Valencia also was taken by ambulance to the Queen, with minor injuries.

The crash blocked Highway 29 traffic until shortly after 8 a.m., according to CHP's online incident log.