Update: Two hospitalized after stabbing incident at Safeway in American Canyon; arrest made

Two people were hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight at the American Canyon Safeway, according to police.
The fight closed the market at 103 W. American Canyon Road due to police activity early Sunday evening.
At about 5:40 p.m., officers were sent to the Safeway after reports of a disturbance and a customer harassing other patrons, police said in a news release. As police responded, the incident escalated to a physical fight.
Officers identified the two people involved in the fight and noted that both had stab wounds. Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived to take over medical care.
Both suspects were handcuffed and later taken to hospitals, one to Kaiser hospital in Vallejo and the other to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, police said. Both were listed in stable condition.
Police later reported that one of the involved people, Jerome Anthony Leonard II, 33, of San Pablo had been arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Leonard posted bail and was released, the jail reported.
Police will be sending their investigation to the District Attorney's Office for a decision as to whether charges should be filed against one or two people, Chief Oscar Ortiz said Monday.
Any eyewitnesses who have not yet been interviewed are asked to contact American Canyon Police at 707-253-4451.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
AUG. 20: When police were called to make a welfare check on a child in a vehicle at Napa Premium Outlets, they reported finding an unattended …
AUG 8: A family dispute escalated into a pepper-spraying incident and the arrest of an American Canyon couple, according to police.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website.
JULY 11: Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website, the Sheriff's…
JUNE 29: Three shoppers at Napa Premium Outlets were arrested for suspected shoplifting, with evidence that suggested thefts at other outlet c…
JULY 2: Napa Police arrested a 67-year-old man on possible child pornography charges after serving a search warrant on his home.
JULY 2: A Napa resident was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery of a man who went to rural address to buy a car, the Napa County …
MAY 29: American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house, according to th…
MAY 21: Napa Police announced the arrest of a former hotel employee in connection with several months of fraudulent purchases using stolen cre…
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.