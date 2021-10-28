 Skip to main content
Update: Ukiah confirms fatal plane crash; flight reportedly began in Napa

Plane crash at Ukiah airport

A pilot was killed Thursday afternoon when a private single-engine airplane crashed at Ukiah Municipal Airport, city officials confirmed. Flight-tracking data indicates the plane had taken off earlier from Napa County Airport.

 Matt LeFever, MendoFever

Updated at 6:54 p.m. Thursday The flight of a private airplane that ended with a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Ukiah originated in Napa, according to media reports and flight tracking information.

At 1:14 p.m., the city of Ukiah in Mendocino County was notified of the crash at the south end of Ukiah Municipal Airport, according to Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley. A small passenger aircraft crashed during landing, resulting in one death, she said in a news release.

The upside-down wreckage of the plane was found at the end of the runway at about 1:10 p.m., and the aircraft’s pilot and only occupant was confirmed dead 15 minutes later, according to MendoFever, a local news website.

An eyewitness told MendoFever that a tire that was part of the landing gear broke off the plane, causing it to flip, the news site reported.

Ukiah Police responded to the crash, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board also were responding to the incident, according to the city.

Data from the FlightAware tracking website indicates the plane, a single-engine, four-seat Cessna Skyhawk, departed Napa County Airport at 12:19 p.m. 

MendoFever reported that the Cessna’s tail number was associated with Mike Smith Aviation, a flight school based in Napa County. Owner Mike Smith confirmed that one of his planes was the aircraft that crashed in Ukiah but said he could not comment further ahead of a NTSB investigation, according to the website.

A woman the Napa Valley Register contacted by phone Thursday evening at Mike Smith Aviation referred questions to the NTSB.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

