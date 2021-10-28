Update: Ukiah confirms fatal plane crash; flight reportedly began in Napa

Updated at 6:54 p.m. Thursday – The flight of a private airplane that ended with a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in Ukiah originated in Napa, according to media reports and flight tracking information.
At 1:14 p.m., the city of Ukiah in Mendocino County was notified of the crash at the south end of Ukiah Municipal Airport, according to Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley. A small passenger aircraft crashed during landing, resulting in one death, she said in a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The upside-down wreckage of the plane was found at the end of the runway at about 1:10 p.m., and the aircraft’s pilot and only occupant was confirmed dead 15 minutes later, according to MendoFever, a local news website.
An eyewitness told MendoFever that a tire that was part of the landing gear broke off the plane, causing it to flip, the news site reported.
Ukiah Police responded to the crash, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board also were responding to the incident, according to the city.
Data from the FlightAware tracking website indicates the plane, a single-engine, four-seat Cessna Skyhawk, departed Napa County Airport at 12:19 p.m.
People are also reading…
MendoFever reported that the Cessna’s tail number was associated with Mike Smith Aviation, a flight school based in Napa County. Owner Mike Smith confirmed that one of his planes was the aircraft that crashed in Ukiah but said he could not comment further ahead of a NTSB investigation, according to the website.
A woman the Napa Valley Register contacted by phone Thursday evening at Mike Smith Aviation referred questions to the NTSB.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
The name of the dual-language academy that debuts in August 2022 is meant to call to mind unity – of two languages and different student bodies.
A state-mandated panel reviewing the county's water situation is debating how much groundwater pumping affects the Napa River.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com