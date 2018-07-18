The California Highway Patrol reports one person was killed and one injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 221, near Napa Valley Corporate Way.
A 2008 Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound around 4:20 p.m. when the vehicle went out of control and hit a utility pole, the CHP said in a news release.
A passenger in the vehicle was slightly injured but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver had not yet been identified as of Thursday morning, but the highway patrol described him as a 30-year-old Vallejo man.
Abner Bustamante, 33, of Vallejo, who was in the passenger seat, was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what the CHP described as minor injuries.
Circumstances of the crash, including the speed at which the vehicle was traveling and the condition of the driver at the time, remain under investigation.