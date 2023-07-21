Updated at 2:18 p.m. Friday — An act of vandalism cut off internet service to some 50,000 Comcast Corp. customers in Napa County and parts of Sonoma County for more than 14 hours, according to Napa Police.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The outage began at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, after a person stole a plastic case containing fiber-optic wires from the Napa Pipe property near Kaiser and Basalt roads, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said Friday. The vandalism, which was originally reported to have occurred near Kennedy Park, interrupted Comcast service from Napa north to Calistoga and west to the city of Sonoma, he said.

By 11:45 a.m. Friday, service was being restored and Comcast was providing updates to its internet customers, the telecommunications firm said in a statement posted to Napa County social media. Comcast also was working with Napa Police and other authorities to investigate the incident.

No suspect had been identified as of Friday afternoon.