Update: Vegetation fire north of Napa's Lake Hennessey prompt evacuations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cal Fire is fighting a vegetation fire on Hennessey Ridge Road, north of Napa's Lake Hennessey, that started during Monday morning's lightning storm and is threatening residences.

Three smaller fires from the early morning lightning were burning at late morning in wildlands near Knoxville-Berryessa Road, with the potential to threaten ranch structures.

Residents along the dead end Hennessey Ridge Road were ordered evacuated at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office expanded the evacuations to include Sage Canyon Road from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road.

Soon after, evacuation warnings were issued for Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Road and for Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including Pritchard Hill.

Cal Fire is expanding the air and ground forces to fight the fire in steep terrain.

The fire was first reported at daylight, having grown to five acres by 7 a.m.