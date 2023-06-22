Updated at 3:10 p.m. Thursday — A vegetation fire broke out Thursday afternoon outside St. Helena but was quickly contained, according to Cal Fire.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The fire was reported at about 12:16 p.m. and had spread to a half-acre off the intersection of Deer Park Road and the Silverado Trail, according to Tyree Zander, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s St. Helena station.

Crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire were called to the scene and contained the blaze, Zander said.

There were no immediate reports of injury or structural damage, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation later Thursday.

St. Helena Police blocked the intersection after the fire was reported, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log. One-way traffic control was put in place at the crossing but was lifted later in the afternoon, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for CHP's Napa bureau.

Thursday's fire began three days after the full containment of the Snell Fire, which began June 16 off Snell Valley Road north of Pope Valley. The blaze grew to 103 acres before Cal Fire crews stopped its progress later that evening and then boxed in the flames over the weekend.

Zander cautioned Napa County residents to take the same safeguards against fires as they have in recent years, despite bountiful rainfall this past winter that broke a severe drought across most of California. Residents are advised to mow grasses and vegetation in cooler conditions before 10 a.m., and to avoid outdoor activities that produce sparks.

“This is no different than any other year,” he said of the fire risk level. “… We’re getting fires more frequently in the last couple of weeks. That means fields are drying to a point where they’re going to carry the flames.”