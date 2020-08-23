Update: Wildfire smoke creeps into daily Napa life; lightning in forecast to raise risk

Updated at 5:22 p.m. – Firefighters in the Napa County woodlands are slowly gaining some ground against one of California's largest wildfires on record, but the blaze on Sunday left its unmistakable signature of acrid, smoky air in the valley's cities. Meanwhile, forecasters warned of a new round of dry lightning storms they said could spark more fires in a dried-out North Bay – much as they did nearly a week ago.
Cal Fire on Sunday morning reported it increased containment of the LNU Lightning Complex, a cluster of fires that began Monday, to 17% as of 7 a.m., up from 15% about 12 hours earlier. The complex, California's second largest wildfire in history by area, covered 341,243 acres over Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties, an increase of about 16,000 acres from Saturday evening.
In Napa and Lake counties, the Hennessey Fire, the largest in the complex, stretched out to 287,811 acres and was 17% contained. However, the 51,072-acre Walbridge Fire, which triggered additional evacuation orders Saturday in Sonoma County, remained at zero percent containment.
In a Facebook post and interview with the Napa Valley Register, county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said planning among the county, public safety agencies and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is under way about how to safely reopen some areas under mandatory evacuation order, including Gordon Valley, Wooden Valley, Atlas Peak and Soda Canyon. However, he gave no estimated timetable for when residents might be cleared to return, in part because of the unpredictable weather outlook and the need to assess fire damage to power lines.
“Safety remains our No. 1 priority and we will try to repopulate when it's safe for residents to go back home,” he said.
Despite the slower weekend advancement of the Napa Valley fires, their impact became more obvious to the eye – and the nose and lungs. Increasing smoke led the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Saturday to extend a Spare the Air alert through Wednesday, as pollution levels rose into the range considered unhealthy for those with existing health problems or higher sensitivity to smog.
Nonetheless, signs of commerce – of a semblance of normalcy – were evident Sunday afternoon in downtown Napa, whose streets were quieter than usual but by no means desolate.
Under a sun left smudged and hazy by wildfire smoke, long stretches of empty sidewalk were broken up by knots of people – often guests partaking of brunch or glasses of wine at tables outside restaurants and tasting rooms, which have halted most indoor service during the coronavirus pandemic. A woman sat patiently outside Napa Nails on Second Street while receiving a pedicure; four blocks east at Veterans Memorial Park, four middle-aged men and women picnicked, maskless, sitting on beach chairs while a companion played his guitar.
“I used to go here a lot (before the pandemic) and I'm just starting to come back – I love the food out here,” said Mahlanie Stoddard outside Grace's Table, where she had brought her son and her boyfriend's son for the afternoon. With her son having to study at home and most public entertainment shut down due to COVID-19, she added, “you want to do something that makes you happy and there's not much to do right now except eat out.”
Pungent as the air was, an open-air meal for Stoddard was a welcome respite from the conditions back home in Suisun City 20 miles away. “The air quality led us to come here,” she said. “This is moderate compared to where we're at. When you're in your house, it feels like someone's smoking in your house.”
As she and other visitors dined at a half-dozen sidewalk tables, a party of four arrived at Grace's entrance, then another party of five. But they would be the restaurant's final guests for the day.
Mauro Pando, the chef and owner, stepped outside and decided not to take any more diners, shutting down his eatery early at 2 p.m. due to the worsening air. “We're taking it day by day, and we've decided it's too dangerous right now,” he said.
It was much the same story on Main Street, where the block between Second and Third streets has been roped off to create an outdoor dining area for nearby restaurants. While guests lunched at a half-dozen tables facing Avow, waitstaff already were collecting chairs from empty tables, bringing the eatery's workday to a premature end.
“Air quality is definitely a factor, so we're closing early to make sure the community is taken care of, as well as out staff,” executive chef Mike Williams, his face covered by a bright orange kerchief, said 10 minutes before locking the doors. Should the smoke persist in Napa, he said, Avow may temporarily pivot to carry-out orders.
For Shadowbox Cellars' vintner and winemaker, the concern was less about losing business to the smoggy air than about a now-familiar challenge of convincing out-of-towners that the city of Napa is still functioning even as wildfires scorch the woodlands to the north and east.
“I still have the experience of 2017, and the rumors that spread that everything in Napa was shut down and everything was destroyed,” Justin Preiser said inside his mostly quiet tasting room at First and Coombs streets. “I'm more concerned about worry and the spread of worry, especially heading into Labor Day weekend.
“At the same time, we've been through this before. We've got so much on our plate now, and we can take a little more, and with a better stride than before.”
Despite the calm-if-smoggy conditions earlier Sunday, a National Weather Service red flag warning remains in force for most of the Bay Area through 5 p.m. Monday, due to elevated fire risk from a combination of wind, heat and low humidity.
Scattered thunderstorms carrying little to no rain may pose a threat to ignite vegetation fires, particularly from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 65 mph may accompany the stronger storms and cause fires to behave unpredictably, the weather service reported.
During a news conference Sunday morning in Calistoga, Cal Fire leaders cautioned residents that firefighting resources stretched across broad swaths of California may require moving personnel and equipment to any new blazes sparked by lightning – even at the cost of pulling crews away from existing fires.
“We'd have to pull resources,” said incident commander Sean Kavanaugh, who added that 96 percent of the agency's engines are in use. “That's a very difficult thing to do, but we can't have any new fire starts.”
Napa County announced no changes to mandatory evacuations within its borders as of 4 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, an evacuation warning was lifted Saturday for Monticello Road (Highway 121) from Vichy Avenue to the Silverado Trail.
Because of county social distancing rules during the COVID-19 emergency, many evacuees who normally would shelter at Napa's CrossWalk Community Church during a disaster are instead being housed at local hotels, according to Pastor Pete Shaw, whose church is serving as entry point for Napa County staff processing such cases. When the county's supply of available rooms is filled, evacuees can shelter at CrossWalk on cots spaced farther apart than normal for safety, he said.
The number of destroyed structures remained at 845 early Sunday, with 231 damaged and 30,500 remaining under threat, according to Cal Fire.
Four civilians have died in the Hennessey Fire, including a person in Solano County and three who were found Wednesday at a home on Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa. The Napa County victims had not been identified as of Saturday night, according to Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
