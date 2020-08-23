Update: Wildfire smoke creeps into daily Napa life; lightning in forecast to raise risk

“Safety remains our No. 1 priority and we will try to repopulate when it's safe for residents to go back home,” he said.

Despite the slower weekend advancement of the Napa Valley fires, their impact became more obvious to the eye – and the nose and lungs. Increasing smoke led the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Saturday to extend a Spare the Air alert through Wednesday, as pollution levels rose into the range considered unhealthy for those with existing health problems or higher sensitivity to smog.

Nonetheless, signs of commerce – of a semblance of normalcy – were evident Sunday afternoon in downtown Napa, whose streets were quieter than usual but by no means desolate.

Under a sun left smudged and hazy by wildfire smoke, long stretches of empty sidewalk were broken up by knots of people – often guests partaking of brunch or glasses of wine at tables outside restaurants and tasting rooms, which have halted most indoor service during the coronavirus pandemic. A woman sat patiently outside Napa Nails on Second Street while receiving a pedicure; four blocks east at Veterans Memorial Park, four middle-aged men and women picnicked, maskless, sitting on beach chairs while a companion played his guitar.