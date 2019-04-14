Updated at 5:40 p.m. — Three people were injured Sunday morning after a hot-air balloon from Sonoma County was blown off course to a rough landing west of St. Helena, authorities reported.
The landing occurred near the 2900 block of White Sulphur Springs Road, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the scene along with personnel from Cal Fire and two ambulance crews.
Two of the three injured people were taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Woolworth.
The balloon, which was carrying 13 people, is owned by Wine Country Balloons of Santa Rosa and was scheduled to complete its flight entirely within Sonoma County, but winds blew it east into Napa County instead, Woolworth said. The pilot attempted to land the balloon at Crane Park in St. Helena but was instead blown to White Sulphur Springs Road in the rural Upvalley.
Sunday's balloon incident was the second in the Napa Valley in less than two weeks. On April 1, a balloon registered to Balloons Above the Valley clipped power lines before landing south of Yountville. Three of the 19 passengers were hospitalized with electrical burns.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Yountville incident.