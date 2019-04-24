SUNNYVALE -- The FBI is assisting the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety in investigating the incident, which Sunnyvale Capt. Jim Choi said could have been an intentional act, based on the lack of skid marks that would indicate the driver tried to slow down or stop before hitting the victims. Choi said witnesses told police that the driver might instead have sped up the dark-colored Toyota Corolla he was driving before the rampage ended with his car crashing into a tree.
"Based upon initial witness accounts, there is no indication of the vehicle ever trying to brake," Choi said Wednesday morning. "There is no indication the driver was trying to avoid the pedestrians."
The registered owner of the 2010 Toyota Corolla is Isaiah J. Peoples of Sunnyvale, according to DMV records. Law enforcement sources confirmed Wednesday that Peoples, 34, was under investigation in the incident; as of midday Wednesday, he was still in police custody. Peoples has a clean driving record and a valid driver's license and car registration, the DMV said.
On Wednesday morning, police were stationed in front of a Lincoln Glen apartments in Sunnyvale, the address listed as Peoples' residence. Two residents of the apartment complex, shown a profile photo of a man with the same name as Peoples on a Facebook page, said they had seen him in the complex but had not spoken to him. Just after 11 a.m., the police cordoned off a courtyard area near the apartment and shooed away the news media. A short while later, officers leaned a ladder up against the building, used an ax to break the apartment's sliding glass balcony door and entered.
Sunnyvale Capt. Ava Fanucchi confirmed that police served a search warrant at the residence, and that the apartment is associated with the car in the Tuesday crash.
While noting that police are considering the crash an attack, Choi said investigators are "looking at all potential motives," and that there had been "no indication of terrorism" in the early stages of the investigation. Choi said Sunnyvale DPS is spearheading the case, and that the FBI was alerted as a matter of course, "in case this turns out to be more than the scope of Sunnyvale."
The FBI confirmed that the agency is on alert in case any elements of the case fall under its jurisdiction.
"Should it be determined that a federal crime was committed, we will become more involved," FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said.
Police said several victims remain in area hospitals. Two of the victims were listed in serious condition at Valley Medical Center in San Jose, according to a hospital spokeswoman, and at least one was being treated at Stanford Hospital. Police said that as of late morning Wednesday, all the victims were alive.
Officers were called to the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a major-injury collision, and arrived to find eight people had been hit by a car. Choi said the driver was traveling westbound on El Camino Real when he hit a group of pedestrians crossing Sunnyvale Avenue in a crosswalk. According to online dispatch archives, a little more than 10 minutes after crews arrived on the scene, one first responder radioed: "This is appearing to be an intentional act -- we're going to need the bureau to respond out here as well."
San Jose resident Don Draper said he was on the way to visit a friend to watch the San Jose Sharks' playoff Tuesday evening and had stopped for a red light at the intersection when he saw the Corolla speeding by on his left.
"I didn't really notice him until he was directly in front of me, going at least 60 miles an hour," Draper said. "Several people got hit. One person, a woman, was launched in the air right in front of me. She was upside down, feet pointing straight up, flipped around and landed right in front of my car."
Police say the man continued driving, striking additional pedestrians on the corner and sidewalk before crashing into a tree. Draper, 72, said he got out of his car and ran after the driver.
"I'm so horrified and enraged," Draper said. "He had gone onto the grass and that's when he hit the tree."
Draper added: "He kept repeating, mumbling over and over again, 'I love you, Jesus' and 'Jesus, I love you.' He seemed to be dazed. At this point, I walked back from where the car was, toward the intersection and dialed 911. I was so nervous and upset, I was having trouble dialing."
On his way back to his car, Draper recalled seeing officers tending to an injured bicyclist with his mangled bike nearby. He said he also saw a man who appeared to have been thrown about 30 feet from the intersection. Draper said the man's daughter was the teenaged girl who was also injured in the crash.
Draper said he saw the driver get handcuffed by officers, and that the man did not appear to him to have been driving under the influence.
"His speech was not slurred when he was saying 'Jesus I love you,' " Draper said.
The Facebook profile for Isaiah J. Peoples in Sunnyvale that neighbors in the apartment complex recognized revealed nothing that would predict Tuesday's mayhem on El Camino Real. In the last entry, on Nov. 18, 2017, Peoples asked for donations to a group called No Kid Hunger for his birthday. In October 2017, he posted a photo of a dead elephant, in an appeal against poaching.
A LinkedIn page that appeared to belong to the same person as the Facebook page, indicated that he had studied at Sacramento State University, worked for a year and three months as a civil affairs specialist in the Army and held a previous job as a business analyst and pricing specialist near Sacramento. It did not appear to have been updated in a while.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the case can contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.