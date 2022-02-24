Update: Woman critically injured after collision at north Napa intersection

Updated at 10:30 p.m. Thursday — A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after a vehicle collision Thursday that blocked a north Napa intersection for several hours, according to police.

At about 3:56 p.m., the Napa dispatch center received reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at Jefferson Street and El Capitan Way, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in a news release. Officers at the scene found an injured woman as well as a BMW X5 sport-utility vehicle, whose female driver stayed at the scene and provided information to police, according to Medina.

The injured woman was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment. Police investigating the incident closed southbound Jefferson and a section of El Capitan before reopening both streets at about 8:20 p.m.

Early information indicates the pedestrian was walking north on Jefferson and the driver of the SUV was heading east on El Capitan, according to Medina, who said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Napa Police is seeking witnesses, dashboard camera footage and home surveillance video of the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Nick Toscani at 707-257-9223, ext. 5286, or ntoscani@cityofnapa.org.