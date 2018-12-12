SAN FRANCISCO — Two women filmed damaging a restaurant on San Francisco's Polk Street during Saturday's unsanctioned SantaCon festival have been charged with felonies, according to the district attorney's office.
Natalie Alcantar of San Francisco and Hannah Baughman of Pacifica, both 21 years old, have been charged with felony vandalism. Baughman has also been charged with misdemeanor battery.
The pair turned themselves in on Tuesday after videos of them vandalizing the Shalimar Restaurant, located at 1409 Polk St., began circulating on social media.
In the videos, one of the women is seen violently breaking a glass door with a chair and in another, the other is seen throwing a jar at an employee.
According to police, a restaurant employee told officers that after the women entered the restaurant appearing to be drunk, an argument ensued between them and employees over whether they had paid for food.
One of the women then became angry and allegedly began knocking items off the counter, including the cash register. When an employee tried to stop her, she allegedly punched him in the face, police said.
The suspect then continued to knock over items, while her accomplice grabbed the chair and shattered the front door.
By the time officers arrived, the pair had already left.
The rowdy scene happened during the annual SantaCon event, in which people flock to the city's downtown and surrounding areas dressed as Santa Claus.
Police said they arrested seven people during this year's event on suspicion of being drunk in public. Additionally, 15 people were treated by medics.
Prosecutors expect the two women to be arraigned in court sometime this week.