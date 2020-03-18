Updated: Napa County orders people to shelter at home because of COVID-19

Napa County urged people not to panic shop and hoard food or necessities such as toilet paper, but rather to buy their normal supplies to ensure there is enough for everyone. The shelter-at-home order allows them to leave their homes to buy these items when they need them.

"That stems from people's fear of the unknown," Dillon said of hoarding. "We have to reassure them that that aspect of things -- having food, having shelter -- is going to be OK and we are here really to protect our health care system."

People should postpone non-essential medical care such as eye exams, teeth cleaning and elective procedures, if possible, county officials said.

Mail and online orders will still be delivered.

Public transit will still run to take people on trips for "essential activities" and to get to jobs at "essential businesses." However, the Vine recently announced service reduction for local, but not regional, service because of COVID-19.

Only three weeks ago, Napa County residents still lived life as normal. The Napa Valley Marathon was held, people rushed to voter centers and drop-off boxes with their ballots and winning local candidates held festive victory parties.