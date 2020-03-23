Updated: Napa County to track recent activities of first two coronavirus patients

"Napa County staff are working seven days a week on sourcing more testing supplies and healthcare workers to conduct testing," Brinkerhoff said in an email Monday afternoon. "Supplies are limited both by delays in production across the United States and by the fact that this is a worldwide pandemic, meaning that there are not as many available supplies and healthcare workers to bring in from unaffected areas."

Relucio also cautioned Napans to brace themselves for health care services to be stretched to the limit if the coronavirus pandemic leads to the kind of surge in illnesses that has nearly exhausted medical and protective supplies in New York and other cities. While local hospitals can create temporary off-site facilities to increase capacity, they still would face a shortage not only of protective equipment but also of ventilators to keep the sickest patients alive

“This virus is different; it's more infectious. I don't know how it's going to look,” Relucio said. “All I know is that we have to flatten the curve and make sure we don't overwhelm our health care system.”

Most Napans under the weather are far more likely to be suffering from influenza, colds or seasonal allergies than COVID-19, and those who are not in a high-risk group should isolate themselves, rest and drink fluids, Relucio said.