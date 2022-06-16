Updated Napa election tally shows no change to early results

More than twice as many ballots have been counted since Napa County’s early election results came out on June 7, but no local races have seen any significant changes.

Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Truchard continue to hold the first and second highest vote counts, respectively, in the race for the 1st Napa County Board of Supervisors District. Gallagher is well ahead of Truchard, and both have handily outstripped competitors David Graves and Garrett Hale.

Anne Cottrell still holds a strong lead for the 3rd District seat, and John Dunbar is following behind in second place, a few hundred votes ahead of Anna Chouteau. Beneath Chouteau is Matt Hooper, Cio Perez is behind Hooper, and Rafael Rios has won the least amount of votes in that race so far.

The top two vote-getters for each of the supervisor seat races will enter into a runoff election on Nov. 8.

The Napa County Sheriff’s race has seen virtually no change either: Incumbent Oscar Ortiz continues to lead former undersheriff Jon Crawford by a significant margin, and has gained a slightly greater percentage lead with most of the ballots counted.

The quarter-cent sales tax to fund wildfire prevention and mitigation known as Measure L is also still failing, according to the current tally, with vote totals showing a slightly greater percentage of people opposing the tax now than they did in the early election results.

The city-specific ballot measures are in much the same place as the other races. Measure I — American Canyon’s measure to establish term limits for its city council members and mayor — is still passing by a significant margin for both mayoral and council seats.

St. Helena’s Measure G — which would give the city council the power to select a mayor from among their ranks each year, instead of having the public directly elect mayors every two years — is failing by a greater percentage than it was in early results, falling several hundred votes short of success.

And St. Helena’s Measure H, a $19 million infrastructure bond measure for water infrastructure, is also still passing by a significant margin.

The updated results represent roughly 90% of all ballots, according to Napa County registrar of voters John Tuteur.

The final election results for Napa County will be released on the week of June 27.

