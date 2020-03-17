Updated: New Napa County health measure doesn't include shelter-in-place - yet

“We have to prioritize,” Relucio said. “It’s not all comers off the street who can get tested. I wish it was different. I’m frustrated, too.”

People with fever, cough and shortness of breath should call their health care provider, she said. The provider would call Public Health, fill out a form and make an appointment for a drive-through COVID-19 test.

“Not everybody’s going to get tested,” she said. “We’re still at the point where we’re having to prioritize testing, unfortunately.”

The Board of Supervisors held the meeting under new coronavirus requirements. Only 17 seats were available in the board room for the public, each spaced more than six feet apart. Supervisors Brad Wagenknecht and Belia Ramos participated by video.

Residents choosing to stay home could make public comments by email, with the comments being read aloud at the meeting. They could make comments by video.

One email comment came from a person who said she is to attend a wedding in Napa County this coming weekend. People are coming from all over the United States. There will be older attendees, no plans for social distancing and a buffet-style meal.