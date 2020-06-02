Updated: Stores closed in Napa County amid concerns of Bay Area civil unrest

Other businesses in Napa also shut down or boarded up doors and windows Monday at the direction of their corporate offices, according to Capt. Jennifer Gonzales. Napa Police has put “additional resources” on duty in response to disturbances elsewhere in the Bay Area, she said in a voicemail Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, the owners of Lawler's Liquors boarded up the store at Jefferson Street just south of Lincoln Avenue and parked a car in front of the entrance in anticipation of Bay Area unrest, according to Peter Ibrahim, who has operated the shop with his brother George for 31 years.

On Sunday night, hundreds of people participated in peaceful march in central Napa, but there were no reports of property damage, police said.

Lawler's is closing at 9 p.m., about an hour and a half earlier than usual, but Ibrahim emphasized the need to remove the protective cladding anytime the liquor store is open. “My brother removes the boards at 5 a.m. so the kids and community don't have to feel like they live in a war-torn country,” he said Tuesday afternoon.