Updated: Three file to run for Napa mayor; 6 pursuing two City Council seats in November election

Voters living in the city’s two other council districts will not be voting for council members. The seats in districts 1 and 3, held by Councilwomen Liz Alessio and Luros, respectively, won’t be up for election until 2022.

Candidates for the council’s District 2 position include Planning Commissioner Beth Painter, who will face David Campbell a local business owner and social justice advocate; James Hinton, a 2018 council candidate who also has run for Congress and the Napa County Board of Supervisors; and businessman Paul Stoddard, who ran for Napa County treasurer-tax collector in 2010.

In District 4, local insurance company owner Bernie Narvaez will make his second run for the City Council after placing fourth in a six-person field in 2018. His opponent will be Renee Cazares, co-owner of the Sushi Mambo restaurant in Calistoga.

Napa retooled its city election system after a January petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which alleged the city’s system of allowing residents from all parts of the city to cast ballots for all candidates diluted the influence of Latinx Napans in violation of state voting-rights law. Council members voted in February to make the switch to district-based voting rather than risk a legal battle with the alliance, which precedent in other cities indicated Napa was unlikely to win.