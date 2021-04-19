Upper Napa Valley feels 4.2 magnitude quake in Lake County

The Upvalley got a jolt just before noon Monday when a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 6 miles southwest of Middletown, near Anderson Springs, in Lake County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of local damage.

This comes on the heels of a moderate earthquake on April 10 measuring 3.4 that shook Calistoga and St. Helena.

That quake struck shortly after 7 a.m. about three miles south of Calistoga, in the vicinity of Hidden Ridge Vineyard on St. Helena Road, near the top of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, the USGS reported.